Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This provider of financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

