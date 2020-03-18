Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.60, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 90 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.98, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.87, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

