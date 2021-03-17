Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.4% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.4% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): This company that explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67, compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

