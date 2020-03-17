Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Atento S.A. (ATTO): This provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 63.2% over the last 60 days.
Atento has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.64, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): This producer of starches and sweeteners has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.38, compared with 24.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM): This distributor of building products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Foundation Building Materials has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF): This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Financial USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
