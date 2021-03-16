Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.3% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

