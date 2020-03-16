Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.25 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This provider of low carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 62.3% over the last 60 days.

Renewable Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.