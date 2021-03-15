Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC): This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus

Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote

Penn Virginia Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Penn Virginia Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Penn Virginia Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Korea Electric Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote

Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Korea Electric Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Korea Electric Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote

