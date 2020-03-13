Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This company that provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.54, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI): This company that produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 62.3% over the last 60 days.
Renewable Energy Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): This company that engages in the hospitality and related businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
RCI Hospitality Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.23, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): This finance company carries a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
