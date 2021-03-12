Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This provider of financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Customers Bancorp, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Vale S.A. (VALE): This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VALE S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

VALE S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | VALE S.A. Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR): This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.

HighPoint Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

HighPoint Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | HighPoint Resources Corporation Quote

HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.59, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HighPoint Resources Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

HighPoint Resources Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | HighPoint Resources Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VALE S.A. (VALE): Get Free Report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.