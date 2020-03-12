Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PG&E Corporation (PCG): This company that engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): This provider of networked solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Ribbon Communications has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.23, compared with 47.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.48, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
