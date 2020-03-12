Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

CURO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

PG&E Corporation (PCG): This company that engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and Consensus

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): This provider of networked solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Ribbon Communications Inc. Price and Consensus

Ribbon Communications Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ribbon Communications Inc. Quote

Ribbon Communications has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.23, compared with 47.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ribbon Communications Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ribbon Communications Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ribbon Communications Inc. Quote

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.48, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.