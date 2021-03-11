Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 44.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

