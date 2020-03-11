Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN): This finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euronav NV (EURN): This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SLM Corporation (SLM): This company that operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

SLM Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.42, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.