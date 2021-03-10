Investing

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of various insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

 

Fidelity National Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote

 

Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote

 

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising almost 9% over the last 60 days.

 

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

 

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): Get Free Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Investing

Explore

Most Popular