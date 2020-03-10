Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): This company that provides low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Spirit Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 90 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.65, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.62, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.54, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.