Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): This company that provides low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spirit Airlines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Spirit Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Spirit Airlines, Inc. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 90 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.65, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited price-consensus-chart | Fly Leasing Limited Quote

Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.62, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fly Leasing Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Fly Leasing Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Fly Leasing Limited Quote

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Price and Consensus

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. price-consensus-chart | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.54, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.