Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This truckload carrier operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.68, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 71.6% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

