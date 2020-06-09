Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21, compared with 24.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.85, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.38, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

