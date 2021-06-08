Investing

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): This bank holding company for Metro City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

 

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

 

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.89, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 70.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

 

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.02, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

LouisianaPacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

 

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

 

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Customers Bancorp, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Customers Bancorp, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Customers Bancorp, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks Ttips for funding a 529 plan

    Forbes Advisor Student Loans Analyst Brianna McGurran discusses tips for funding a 529 plan.

    May 25, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Investing

    Explore

    Most Popular