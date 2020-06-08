Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.85, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.9% over the last 60 days.

National General Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN): This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.79, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN): This bank holding company for Bank7 has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

