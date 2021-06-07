Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This truckload carrier operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 99.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.08, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.