Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.99, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Chaparral Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.73, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

