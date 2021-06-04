Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.
Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
