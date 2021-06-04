Investing

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Most Popular