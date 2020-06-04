Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): This developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 29.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.5% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.69, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

