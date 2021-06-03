Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company that provides banking and financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC): This commercial and retail banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Community Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.23, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

