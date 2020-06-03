Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN): This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA): This holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 90 days.

ESSA Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.64 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 90 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.05 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.