Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
GasLogPartners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 48% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus
GasLog Partners LP price-consensus-chart | GasLog Partners LP Quote
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
GasLog Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Partners LP Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This company that commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.8% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Vale S.A. (VALE): This company that produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.
VALE S.A. Price and Consensus
VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote
Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.25, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
VALE S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
VALE S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | VALE S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
