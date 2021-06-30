Investing

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

GasLogPartners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 48% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This company that commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.8% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Vale S.A. (VALE): This company that produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.25, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

