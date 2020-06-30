Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): This provider of retirement, asset management and insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Principal Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): This bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.83, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This energy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77, compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

