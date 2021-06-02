Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.21, compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This truckload carrier operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH): This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.5% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.