Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of several banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.82, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.90, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 52.9% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.28, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This owner and operator of properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

