Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This provider of several banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.82, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.90, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 52.9% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.28, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This owner and operator of properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.