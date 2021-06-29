Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers use has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.22, compared with 62.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.87, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

