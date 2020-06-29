Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery items etc has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 93.8% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11, compared with 31.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This company that operates in the seaborne transportation industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): This provider of dredging services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.04, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

