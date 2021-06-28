Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This truckload carrier operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Financial Institutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 73.4% over the last 60 days.

National Steel Company Price and Consensus

National Steel Company price-consensus-chart | National Steel Company Quote

National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National Steel Company PE Ratio (TTM)

National Steel Company pe-ratio-ttm | National Steel Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.