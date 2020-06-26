Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company provides debt recovery solutions and other related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 77.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.6% over the last 60 days.
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.74, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Supervielle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
