Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 64.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lennar Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

