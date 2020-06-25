Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.80, compared with 26.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.68, compared with 146.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus
Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote
Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Tutor Perini Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Tutor Perini Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Free Stock Analysis Report
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.