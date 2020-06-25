Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.80, compared with 26.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.68, compared with 146.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

