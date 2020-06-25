Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.80, compared with 26.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus

PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus

PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote

PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.68, compared with 146.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)

PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)

PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus

Tutor Perini Corporation Price and Consensus

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Tutor Perini Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tutor Perini Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tutor Perini Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular