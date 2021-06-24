Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This company that operates as a truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus
USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote
USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 81.3% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus
GasLog Partners LP price-consensus-chart | GasLog Partners LP Quote
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.66, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
GasLog Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.1% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Quote
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.81, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade Company pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>
Click to get this free report
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.