Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This company that operates as a truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 81.3% over the last 60 days.

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.66, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.1% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.81, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

