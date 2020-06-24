Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.44, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP): This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

QEP Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.27, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

