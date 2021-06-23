Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Vale S.A. (VALE): This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vale S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 46% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Lennar Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lennar Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lennar Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lennar Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.