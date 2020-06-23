Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
New Residential Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
New Residential Investment Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
New Residential Investment Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.4% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12, compared with 80.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB): This company that operates as a media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27% over the last 60 days.
Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus
Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote
Xcel Brands’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Xcel Brands, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.99, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): Free Stock Analysis Report
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.