Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

New Residential Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12, compared with 80.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB): This company that operates as a media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 26.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.99, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

