Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK): This financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

The Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.77 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 90 days.

Abraxas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.89 compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA): This holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 90 days.

ESSA Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.59 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

