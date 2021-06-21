Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62, compared with 67.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01, compared with 60.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

