Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.74, compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 99.7% over the last 60 days.

 

PotlatchDeltic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

