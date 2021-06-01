Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.8% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.74, compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Regional Management Corp. (RM): This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 99.7% over the last 60 days.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Price and Consensus

PotlatchDeltic Corporation price-consensus-chart | PotlatchDeltic Corporation Quote

PotlatchDeltic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | PotlatchDeltic Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.