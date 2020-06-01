Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.72, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Tutor Perini has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00, compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

