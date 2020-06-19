Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN): This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Quote

Donnelley Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. Quote

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Quote

Abraxas Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.12, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.08, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

