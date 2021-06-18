Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 81.3% over the last 60 days.

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.17, compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider to individuals, municipalities, and businesseshas a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.69, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This company that manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.87, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

