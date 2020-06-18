Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72, compared with 25.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.65, compared with 171.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.38, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

