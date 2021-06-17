Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

ArcelorMittal (MT): This company that together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.69, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal pe-ratio-ttm | ArcelorMittal Quote

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This company that is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Level One Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.