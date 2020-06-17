Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This operator in the seaborne transportation industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This retailer of grocery products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.2% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.78, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 30.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.