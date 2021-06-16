Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 80.4% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This provider of banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This manufacturer and marketer building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

