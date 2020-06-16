Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.89 compared with 172.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 90 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA): This holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 90 days.

ESSA Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.31 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

