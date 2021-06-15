Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This company that is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.1% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
