Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This company that is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

 

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.1% over the last 60 days.

 

PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

